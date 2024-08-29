Unbeaten prospect Samuel “Squirm” Arnold III (10-0-0, 6KOs) of Dallas, Texas will highlight the October 26th Three Lions card at the RBC Centre in London, Ontario Canada. Arnold, 21, has beaten all of his foes that have been put up against him since turning profesional 3 years ago at the age of 17 years old. He will face off against 23 year old Mohamed Zawadi (9-1-0, 8KOs) of Toronto, Canada for the vacant WBC light heavyweight youth world title.

“This is an amazing fight that Mauricio Sulaiman, President of World Boxing Council has sanctioned. Arnold is our newest signee and a force to be reckoned with and has everything needed to become a world champion. Zawadi is the perfect test for Arnold. Kudos to both men for stepping up and risking it all for the most prestigious belt a young fighter can win,” stated Promoter Daniel Otter (Three Lions Promotions).

The undercard will see another Three Lions fighter to have his first fight under their promotional banner as Eric Basran (6-0-0, 2Kos) of Surrey, Canada will take on Luis Prieto (5-2-0, 4KOs) of Chiclayo, Peru in an 8 round lightweight bout.

Marc Pagcaliwangan (10-1-1, 8Kos) Dylan Taylor (2-0-0, 1KO) and Maxime Turcotte-Novosedlik (1-1-0) will all face opponents TBA, in separate bouts.

The card will also feature two pro debutants in Canadians Faisal Rehman and Jamie Ingram, who will battle it out for 4 rounds in the middleweight division.

Viewers can catch the show “on Pay Per View via 3LPTV, threelionspromotions.com.