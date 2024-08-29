Salita Promotions presents the next edition of “Big Time Boxing USA” on Thursday, September 12 featuring undefeated Flint, Mich., native Ardreal “Bossman” Holmes Jr. (15-0, 6 KOs) defending his USBA junior middleweight title against Cuba’s Hugo Noriega (10-2, 5 KOs) in the main event at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan.

The co-main event will feature unbeaten prospect Joseph “Sug” Hicks (10-0, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Mich., taking on Detroit’s Ronnie Austion (10-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight bout, while fellow Detroit native and SugarHill Steward-trained “Hitman 2.0” Da’Velle Smith (8-0, 6 KOs) collides against Esau Herrera de la Cruz (21-17-1, 8 KOs) in a middleweight fight.

“From Detroit to Flint to Grand Rapids, boxing has always been in the blood of this blue-collar state,” Salita said. “Michigan has produced The GWOAT, Claressa Shields, a three division world champion, the world renowned Dirrell brothers, Andre and Anthony, and former heavyweight world champion Chris Byrd. You’d be hard-pressed to find another region in the United States as rich in boxing talent as the greater Detroit area.

“On Thursday, Sept. 12, all of the fighters will be tested to varying degrees,” continued Salita, a former world championship contender in his day. “They will have the opportunity to show a global audience if they are worthy of advancing from highly regarded prospect to world title contender in a stacked and always exciting division. That is what this series is all about.”