The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee approved the request made by the teams of Gilberto Ramirez and Yuniel Dorticos to extend the negotiation period for their cruiserweight title bout by 10 days. This Tuesday, August 27, the purse bid for the fight was due to take place, but at the request of the parties, the WBA gave permission for them to continue negotiating and reach an agreement.

* * *

The WBA Championships Committee called off the purse bid scheduled for Tuesday, August 27 to grant the promotional rights for the Muslim Gadzhimagomedov-Leon Harth bout as both teams announced that they have reached an agreement to make the bout. The mandatory WBA bridgerweight title fight had been ordered on August 14 and the purse bid was summoned on August 16 to take place in Houston.

However, a day before the bidding, the teams reported that they had reached an agreement to make the bout for the 224-pound crown. The WBA will give both fighters and their teams time to submit contracts with details of the venue and date for the bout.