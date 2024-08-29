ESPN+ will air a rematch between WBC super featherweight champion Robson Conceicao and former champ O’Shaquie Foster on November 2. According to the network, the event will take place at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Not matter what, you let your hands go this time Foster, don’t expect the judges doing the job for you
I think it’ll be pretty tough for Foster to get the stoppage, but he DEFINITELY needs to let his punches go big time in this fight.
He gave that fight away the first time. Glad, that they got it done quick. I expect oshaquie to win it this time, but conceicao is no pushover.
– I saw the first fight live at MSG, then re-watched the tape the next day.
– There was a lot of disagreement on this site regarding who won and why.
– I expect Foster to not leave it hands of the judges this time.
– Verona, NY, is upstate and 5+ hours away from me.
– Thinking about it…….
You watched it twice? You must hate yourself
This guy wins the title landing only 11% of his punches and landing 43 less punches than foster foster’s just gonna have to stop him, throwing a ton of punches is good but you got to land them.
Snore fest part 2!
The time I am giving this fight to type this is all the time it gets. Guys that don’t come to win will never get my respect.