Conceicao-Foster rematch update ESPN+ will air a rematch between WBC super featherweight champion Robson Conceicao and former champ O’Shaquie Foster on November 2. According to the network, the event will take place at the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, New York. Ramirez-Dorticos negotiations extended Like this: Like Loading...

