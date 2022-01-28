With WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade bolting the division, the WBO has ordered Zhanibek “Kazakh Style” Alimkhanuly and Esquiva Falcao to commence negotiations for a WBO interim middleweight championship contest. If no deal is reached within the time prescribed, purse bid proceedings will be scheduled with a minimum acceptable bid of $200,000.

The WBO has also ordered Andrade and Zach Parker to commence negotiations for a WBO interim super middleweight championship contest. If no deal is reached within the time prescribed, purse bid proceedings will be scheduled with a minimum acceptable bid of $300,000.