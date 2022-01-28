Robson Conceição 129.6 vs. Xavier Martinez 129.4

(WBC super featherweight title eliminator)

Rene Tellez Giron 137 vs. Giovanni Cabrera 138.6

Note: The original co-feature of Giron vs. Luis Melendez was called off after Giron missed the contract weight of 132 by five pounds. Giovanni Cabrera, who was fighting on the undercard, stepped in to fight Giron.

Tiger Johnson 145 vs. Xavier Madrid 145.6

Stephan Shaw 234.8 vs. Joey Dawejko 258.6

Pink Tyson 130 vs. Carla Torres 129.6

Bruce Carrington 125.8 vs. Steven Brown 125.6

Jeremiah Milton 237 vs. Dell Long 287.8

Nico Ali Walsh 162.4 vs. Jeremiah Yeager 159

Haven Brady Jr. 127.8 vs. Diuhl Olguin 127.4

Dante Benjamin Jr. 172.6 vs. Herman Rendon 175.8

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+