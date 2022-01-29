Sad to report that boxing judge Debra Barnes has passed away. She just judged a fight at the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City last Saturday. A veteran of 32 years at ringside, Barnes was a fixture at ringside in Atlantic City and judged many world title fights including Manny Pacquiao vs. Lehlo Ledwaba, Winky Wright vs. Fernando Vargas, and Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Hector Camacho among others. She was inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame back in 2016.