Makabu-Mchunu, Bryan-Guidry officials The officials are in place for the two world title fights taking place on PPV tonight at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. WBC Cruiserweight Championship

Ilunga Makabu vs. Thabiso Mchunu

Referee: Harvey Dock (New Jersey)

Judges: Steve Weisfeld (NJ), Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Jamie Garayua (Ohio) WBA Heavyweight Championship

Trevor Bryan vs. Jonathan Guidry

Referee: Lonnie Scott (Ohio)

Judges: Steve Weisfeld (NJ), Nathan Palmer (Indiana), Brian Kennedy (Ohio) Today's Boxing Odds Boxing judge Debra Barnes passes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.