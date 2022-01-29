January 29, 2022
Boxing News

Today’s Boxing Odds

Unbeaten super featherweight Xavier Martinez is a slight -125 favorite over Robson Conceição in their WBC eliminator on ESPN and ESPN+.

WBC cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu is a narrow -140 favorite against Thabiso Mchunu with a potential Canelo date on the line.

The odds on WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan against Jonathan Guidry are all over the place, with Bryan favored from -1600 to -4000 with most online sportsbooks in the -2500 range.

The Makabu-Mchunu and Bryan-Guidry fights are on a $49.99 Don King pay-per-view live stream.

Kambosos-Haney talks stall
Makabu-Mchunu, Bryan-Guidry officials

Top Boxing News

  • Don King charging $49.99 for this card! Good grief, let’s discourage and scare away more first-time boxing fans tuning in to support the discipline while greed is not overlooked. Sorry, saving my cash for bigger and better things.

    Reply
    • >