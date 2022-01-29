By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Negotiations between the camps of the undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC franchise lightweight champion George Kambosos and WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney have reportedly stalled over money. As a result, former world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and Ryan Garcia could be in the mix to challenge Kambosos in Australia in 2022.

“What I’ve been told this week is that talks between Haney and Kambosos are effectively dormant,” said Chris Mannix on the DAZN Boxing Show. “I wouldn’t go as far as to say they’re dead because nothing in boxing is truly dead, but the people that I’ve talked to who are involved in these discussions have said that there just isn’t a deal to be had right now.

“The biggest reason is because there isn’t a financial package that is satisfactory to Devin Haney and his team. So at this point, it seems like money is the biggest obstacle in making a fight between Haney and Kambosos. At this point, it doesn’t look like that fight is going to happen.”

Kambosos and Garcia have already gotten into a squabble on Twitter and Loma has expressed interest in the fight. Stay tuned.