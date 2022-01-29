January 29, 2022
Weights from Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh, PA

Bill Hutchinson 139 vs. Rondale Hubbert 142
Tika Hemingway 166.5 vs. Jozette Cotton 168.5
Joey Turk 211 vs. Albert Taylor 200
Paul Palombo 154 vs. Leonidas Fowlkes 154
Iman Lee 133.5 vs. Ryan Picou 134
Jerome Baxter 140 vs. Anthony Curtiss 140
John Leonardo 128 vs. Nathan Benichou 131

Promoter: Made Men Promotions
Saturday January 29, 2022
Doors open at 5:00, and first bell is at 7:00. General Admission tickets available at www.mademenpromos.com or the door. Live PPV www.mademenpromotions.com/livestream

