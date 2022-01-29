By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

“We promised to deliver for our man and we did by winning the purse bid for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte,” said Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren to the Daily Star. “It was an offer of $42 million, which just shows our commitment to the Gypsy King. According to the WBC, it was the highest purse bid in their history.

“We back our fighters and this is further proof. We are really happy to be working alongside Top Rank in putting on this huge all-British heavyweight clash. There will be an announcement next week on the date and the venue – but it looks like Fury will be coming home to the UK after conquering America.”

One rumor is that the fight will land at London’s 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium on April 23.