Cruiserweight Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Nick Kisner (22-6-1, 6 KOs) to claim the NABA 200lb title. Langston wore down Kisner, then dropped him three times in round four to end it. Time was 1:40.

Heavyweight Dacarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Ahmed Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a bout for the NABA Gold title. 276lb Scott, who outweighed Hefny by 60 pounds, pressed the action and won 96-94, 97-93 on two cards. The third card was 96-94 Hefny. Hefny was cut over the left eye by a headbutt in round four.

Welterweight Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Cody Wilson (10-4, 7 KOs) in a bout for the NABA 147lb title. Wiggins dropped Wilson in rounds two and three before the ref waved it off at 1:33 of round three.

Middleweight Michael “Silverback” Moore (19-3, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KOs) by scores of 99-91 3x. Moore did not claim the NABA middleweight due to weighing in over the 160lb limit.