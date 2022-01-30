Cruiserweight Johnnie Langston (10-3, 4 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Nick Kisner (22-6-1, 6 KOs) to claim the NABA 200lb title. Langston wore down Kisner, then dropped him three times in round four to end it. Time was 1:40.
Heavyweight Dacarree Scott (7-0, 6 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Ahmed Hefny (13-2, 5 KOs) in a bout for the NABA Gold title. 276lb Scott, who outweighed Hefny by 60 pounds, pressed the action and won 96-94, 97-93 on two cards. The third card was 96-94 Hefny. Hefny was cut over the left eye by a headbutt in round four.
Welterweight Tre’Sean Wiggins (13-5-3, 7 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Cody Wilson (10-4, 7 KOs) in a bout for the NABA 147lb title. Wiggins dropped Wilson in rounds two and three before the ref waved it off at 1:33 of round three.
Middleweight Michael “Silverback” Moore (19-3, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Anthony Lenk (17-8, 7 KOs) by scores of 99-91 3x. Moore did not claim the NABA middleweight due to weighing in over the 160lb limit.
Good win for Scott.
So far horrible club fights.
Must be all giveaways they are saying standing room only
Does anyone know what kind of crowd they have?
Sold out but don’t know how many it holds and how many giveaways
Standing room only
Nice win for Sarasota Florida’s own Johnnie Langston!
A World Title shot is in your sites.
Great Winn Johnnie!!!