Results from Tulsa, Oklahoma Unbeaten featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) swept past Diuhl Olguin (15-21-5, 10 KOs) 60-54 3x. Pro debuting light heavyweight Dante “Free Smoke” Benjamin scored a first round KO over Emany Rendon (2-1, 0 KOs). Rendon down twice. Time was 2:05. Weights from Rivers Casino, Pittsburgh, PA

