Bryan retains WBA heavy title by split decision WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) scored a harder than expected twelve round split decision against game WBA #13 Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. The much larger Bryan pressed the action and Guidry often gave ground, but there were good exchanges throughout the fight. Bryan finally dropped Guidry in the final seconds of the bout. Scores were 118-109, 116-111 Bryan, 115-112 Guidry. Makabu edges Mchunu, Canelo next? Conceição dominates Martinez in WBC eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

