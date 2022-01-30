WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (22-0, 15 KOs) scored a harder than expected twelve round split decision against game WBA #13 Jonathan Guidry (17-1-2, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. The much larger Bryan pressed the action and Guidry often gave ground, but there were good exchanges throughout the fight. Bryan finally dropped Guidry in the final seconds of the bout. Scores were 118-109, 116-111 Bryan, 115-112 Guidry.
118-109. No. No chance of THAT judge being fixed or anything…
Do some situps Trevor Bryan
Take away that knockdown and you have a draw. And the WBA should be absolutely ****ing ashamed that they sanctioned this as a “World” heavyweight championship fight.
Fixed judges. A knockdown after the bell on the 12th round. Might as well have had Don King beat Guidry across the back with a damned folding chair.
Mancini said won of the great fights he has seen in a long time
Mancini’s expert commentary is “Oh. Oh! OH! OH!! OH!!!”
@Packy He was screaming “OH!!!” after a series of missed punches. Also heard Mancini saying what a great fight it was. Too funny.
Had Guidry winning until the 12th, draw at best.
Guidry def ripped off.
Am I missing something… How is this guy the WBA Heavyweight Champ?
Congratulations to Daniel DuBois. You are about to be champion.
Remember I said Bryan would give Dubois trouble? I take it back. Tonight’s version of Trevor Bryan looked like 2018 Trevor Bryan’s Dad. The word “Dream” on the front of his waistband was pointing straight at the ground. Congrats to Guidry though. His first time going past 8, and he acquitted himself very well, all things considered. Amazing that they went out of their way to find a safe opponent for Bryan, and came up with boxrec-ranked #256 Jonathan Guidry, and Bryan only manages a split decision.
Dubois KOs Bryan inside of 3. Guidry had heart, and a little bit of talent, but he was a part-time fighter who works on a shrimp boat. And he damn near beat Bryan. Any top 20 heavyweight beats Bryan EASY.
Yep USF. DD may not be the next big thing in the heavyweight division, but he’s plenty good enough to beat that guy that fought tonight. Bryan needs to lose about 25-30 lbs, I don’t expect him to, and if he has the opportunity, maybe get another fight in there before DuBois, but I don’t expect him to do that either.
And you’re absolutely right: Full credit to Guidry, hopefully he didn’t sign some contract with Don King and now he can go forward and make some good money, he deserves it. And if you look at his ranking now, losing to Bryan has taken him up to #82 in the world. Good for him
Damn. How often do you see anyone jump 174 spots up in one fight? Imagine if he’d actually gotten the decision…
Hilarious
Trevor Bryan is absolute GARBAGE!!! What a total fat slob clown!! He got picked apart all night, NO WAY he won that fight. Don King clearly fixed the fight. What a joke.
Seriously, you could make a scale model of Trevor Bryan with a potato and four toothpicks. This guy is a professional athlete? In Europe, he’d lose 8 of his first 10 fights and already be retired. The fact he’s where he is shows why the US is woefully behind Europe in heavyweight boxing. Any of Europe’s 10 best best heavyweights would stop him early and violently. Even Derek Chisora, considered a gatekeeper in Europe, would stop this guy quickly.
I’m not surprised by this result as the lineal heavyweight champion of the world and p4p#5 on my list Trevor Bryan, underestimated the p4p #10
on my list Jonathan Guidry and #5 ranked heavyweight in the world, by coming in at 276 lbs
for this fight. As great as Bryan is, a top 10 ATG
at heavyweight, a young heavy super talent like Guidry is not somebody you play with. The fight definitely wasn’t a split decision and I thought Bryan won convincingly, but Guidry was too game and showed up because Bryan did not train for this level. If Bryan trains like that against the other contenders in the heavyweight division such as Fury, Usyk and AJ, there is a slight chance he may only get another split decision. Now, if the Trevor Bryan who showed up against Stiverne is in the ring again, then he slaughters everyone at heavyweight. It’s just that version of Bryan didn’t show up tonight. I’m very disappointed.
LoL!! I think I heard the announcers tonight compare Bryan’s jab to that of Larry Holmes, which of course is an insult to the Impervious Pulverizer, Trevor Bryan.
Bryan needs to work on his conditioning. I don’t know why these heavyweights are afraid of road work and serious training like they do in the lighter weights. They should come in the ring ripped from intense training and preparation, not looking as if they survived off a diet of fatback, bacon, cheeseburgers, marshmallows, and beer. Even Fury looks like that. I respect all fighters, but it appears as if we’re still in that dead zone, waiting for the next Tyson, Ali, Marciano, Louis, or Dempsey to show up, really clean out the division, raise the level of standard to what it was in previous eras, and again show us true heavyweight greatness. It’s not happening now with any in this current crop of heavyweights.
Just think, we were just shy of Jonathan Guidry being crowned the WBA Heavweight Champion of the World! Wouldn’t that have been fun!