Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren/Queensberry Promotions won the right to stage the WBC heavyweight title fight between champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte at a purse bid on Friday in Mexico City. Warren’s bid of $41,025,000 far outpaced the $32,222,222 bid by Matchroom Boxing. Warren’s bid was the largest in the history of boxing. The split will be 80/20 for Fury.
So Fury-Whyte is on and there will be no step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua, who is now expected to finalize his rematch with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk.
So are these bids blind. Why did Warren end up paying so much more than Matchroom bid?
Good fight anyway. I know some people think Fury is on another planet now, because he looked good against Wilder, but i think this is still an intriguing match up. I expect Fury to win, but in a more tactical fashion. Something more like Fury/Wilder 1.
Bids are submitted in a sealed envelope and the sides don’t know what the other bids are.
Thanks yeah I assumed. Didn’t realise before today though. I guess Warren showed some muscle there because he really couldn’t have Hearn promoting Fury.
If Fury is in good shape I can see the fight going much the same way as Fury vs (the then younger) Chisora went.
Maybe. I think Whyte is fitter than Chisora was back then. Even Chisora now is fitter than Chisora back then haha. I remember the first Fury Chisora fight was a good one, but Fury really hadn’t developed yet, so was a bit of a brawl. By the second fight, Fury was much more developed by Peter Fury and Chisora really was never fit, so was very one-sided
Still recon the 212½ lb Wilder was better than the 231 & 238 lb Wilder. He just moved better against Fury in the first fight. So hope for Whyte’s sake he goes in light and has more mobility.