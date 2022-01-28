Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren/Queensberry Promotions won the right to stage the WBC heavyweight title fight between champion Tyson Fury and mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte at a purse bid on Friday in Mexico City. Warren’s bid of $41,025,000 far outpaced the $32,222,222 bid by Matchroom Boxing. Warren’s bid was the largest in the history of boxing. The split will be 80/20 for Fury.

So Fury-Whyte is on and there will be no step-aside deal for Anthony Joshua, who is now expected to finalize his rematch with WBA/IBF/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk.