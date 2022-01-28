Ilunga Junior Makabu 197 vs. Thabiso Mchunu 198.5
(WBC cruiserweight title)
Trevor Bryan 268 vs. Jonathan Guidry 246.5
(WBA heavyweight title)
Ahmed Hefny 216 vs. Dacarree Scott 276.5
(NABA gold heavyweight title)
Johnnie Langston 202* vs. Nick Kisner 198.5
(NABA cruiserweight title)
Michael Moore 164* vs. Anthony Lenk 159
(NABA middleweight title)
Cody Wilson 145 vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins 145.5
(NABA welterweight title)
Venue: Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio
Promoter: Don King
TV: PPV
He’s not going to win this fight, but to his credit Guidry is down 16lbs since his last fight in August. Bryan is basically the same weight he was against Stiverne a year ago. Spent most of his career in the 220’s and 230’s, but apparently those days are long gone.
These heavyweights now days for the most part are lazy.Could you imagine a heavyweight in the 70’s through early 2000’s coming to the ring in this horrible shape? They would be called out for it. Now 99 percent of heavyweights are obese.
Yep, TB and GB obese. Also interesting that DK aligned a bunch of “NABA” regional titles as support for the WBA title fight. Instead of solid fighters he delivers a bunch A sides with 3 losses and B sides with 5, 5, and 7 losses for “NABA titles”. And how much is he charging for this event again?! Outrageous. Chief support is Trevor Bryan #35 in world per boxrec. Guidry? #225? Mismatch anyone?
The only high level fight on the card is the main event. Makabu vs Mchunu #3 in world is good.