Makabu-Mchunu, Bryan-Guidry weights Ilunga Junior Makabu 197 vs. Thabiso Mchunu 198.5

(WBC cruiserweight title)



Trevor Bryan 268 vs. Jonathan Guidry 246.5

(WBA heavyweight title)



Ahmed Hefny 216 vs. Dacarree Scott 276.5

(NABA gold heavyweight title)

Johnnie Langston 202* vs. Nick Kisner 198.5

(NABA cruiserweight title)

Michael Moore 164* vs. Anthony Lenk 159

(NABA middleweight title)

Cody Wilson 145 vs. Tre’Sean Wiggins 145.5

(NABA welterweight title) Venue: Packard Music Hall, Warren, Ohio

Promoter: Don King

TV: PPV Warren wins Fury-Whyte purse bid Sergio Martinez wins, vows to continue

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

