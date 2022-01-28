WBA #4 middleweight and former world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez (55-3-2, 30 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Macaulay McGowan (14-3-1, 3 KOs) on Thursday night at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain. Martinez dropped McGowan twice and in the final round he nearly got the KO, ultimately settling for a 99-89, 99-89, 98-90 verdict. After the fight, Martinez, who turns 47 next month, declared “I won’t stop until the world title!” This was his fourth win since resuming his career in 2020 after a six-year hiatus.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
two good knees and he would have done far more. he boxes beautifully (lou duva) and can punch ah la paul williams. good for you champ!