WBA #4 middleweight and former world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martinez (55-3-2, 30 KOs) scored a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Macaulay McGowan (14-3-1, 3 KOs) on Thursday night at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Spain. Martinez dropped McGowan twice and in the final round he nearly got the KO, ultimately settling for a 99-89, 99-89, 98-90 verdict. After the fight, Martinez, who turns 47 next month, declared “I won’t stop until the world title!” This was his fourth win since resuming his career in 2020 after a six-year hiatus.