WBO Advisory Notice: Please be advised that in the event any WBO champion (male or female) tests positive for any banned substances, it is not necessary that the WBO demonstrate intent, fault, negligence, or knowing use on the fighter’s part considering that it is the fighter’s duty to ensure that no prohibited substances enter his/her body. Fighters are fully responsible for any prohibited substances found to be present in their body.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
This is totally unfair WBO. What about legit excuses such as tainted Mexican meat (Canelo), high egg consumption (Benn), or wild boar testicles (Fury)?
What about Vulcan Buffalo Burgers?
So they’re saying they’re stripping Alycia Baumgardner?
If the WBO is really taking a hardcore, zero-tolerance position, it sounds like that’s what they’re working toward. The WBC let Baumgardener off with a wrist slap.