February 5, 2024
Boxing News

CBN Promotions announces streaming deal

CBN Promotions, headed by former Thompson Boxing exec Alex Camponovo, has announced a deal to stream its events on Fubo Sports. The agreement will deliver monthly live boxing content to Fubo Sports, which you can stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Tablo TV.

CBN kicks off its 2024 schedule on Saturday from Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, with Austin Brooks (11-0, 4 KOs) against Jose Manuel Izaguirre (7-0, 3 KOs) for the WBA Continental title in the 10-round main event. The entire event will be broadcast live on ESPN Knockout and Fubo Sports.

