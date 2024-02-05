His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled a special belt to be presented to the winner of WBC heavyweight champion against WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.
“This belt will wait for Fury or Usyk,” tweeted His Excellency. “Made specifically for this fight … for the first time 4 belts undisputed in the same fight … fight of the century… Ring Of Fire 18th of May 2024.”
What an original idea. Just what boxing needs another belt.
The special belt will have ‘Usyk’ or ‘TBA’ on it the way things are going.