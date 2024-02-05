His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, has unveiled a special belt to be presented to the winner of WBC heavyweight champion against WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

“This belt will wait for Fury or Usyk,” tweeted His Excellency. “Made specifically for this fight … for the first time 4 belts undisputed in the same fight … fight of the century… Ring Of Fire 18th of May 2024.”