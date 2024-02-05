Unbeaten 6’5, 270-pound heavyweight Tsotne Rogava (4-0, 4 KOs) will headline for the first time on Thursday night, February 15, on the “Punches and Punchlines” card at Soboba Casino Resort in San Jacinto, California. This will be the first pro boxing event at Soboba Casino in nearly five years. Rogava, a 2020 Olympian trained by Hall of Famer Joe Goossen, will take on John Shipman (5-5, 2 KOs) in the six-round main event.

In the co-feature, super lightweight Jimmie “El Chingon” Nunez (5-2, 5 KOs) faces Kenekuk De La Rosa (2-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Also, undefeated 6’1 super featherweight prospect Nilo Guerrero (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Dan Hernandez (3-4, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.