Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight world title against Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, January 13, at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.
Moloney-Sanchez will stream live & exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ before the ESPN-televised doubleheader featuring Artur Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight title defense against Callum “Mundo” Smith and undefeated super middleweight knockout artist Christian Mbilli against Rohan Murdock.
Callum Smith is top notch pro fighter that always took the biggest challenges available.
Good boxing card. Berterbiev can be hit and Callum has scored one punch ko’s in the past. If he can find a way to punch in between Berterbiev’s punches he has a shot. In other words punch with him, easier said than done but doable. Mabili might be the dark horse a Super Middle.