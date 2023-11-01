Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO bantamweight world title against Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday, January 13, at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada.

Moloney-Sanchez will stream live & exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ before the ESPN-televised doubleheader featuring Artur Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight title defense against Callum “Mundo” Smith and undefeated super middleweight knockout artist Christian Mbilli against Rohan Murdock.