Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) will battle José Benavídez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event of the Benevidez-Andrade PPV undercard on Saturday, November 25 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
The pay-per-view will also see IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matías (19-1, 19 KOs) against unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs), plus WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) against top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach (23-1-1, 9 KOs) in the telecast opener.
The event is headlined by undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez defending his WBC interim super middleweight title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.
Why isn’t Charlos belt on the line?
Prob the only way Charlo would take the fight. A title fight would be too much pressure for him. Charlo has mental hurdles to get over first.
Jermall Charlo should have been stripped a long time ago anyone else would have been. The man hasn’t defended the title over 2 years that’s holding the title hostage and puts other fighters careers on hold.
Probably because Benavides isn’t ranked
Matias – Ergashev is really good stuff and FINALLY Lamont Roach gets his shot at Garcia. Pretty solid card.
Solid card, just seeing Subriel Matias fight is worth getting the PPV, the guy is must see t.v and he’s
fighting another killer in Ergashev….Benavidez Jr is not ranked by the WBC and that might be why the belt is not on the line.
Good undercard! Awesome main event!! Perfect way to celebrate my 4 day Holiday weekend with Boxing and PLENTY of leftovers!!!! Will be in pajamas all weekend long…..
Charlo is ready to fight 3 weeks notice..strange ..hasn’t fought in years n no mention of him fighting but thjs ..interesting
Thank God NO FEMALE FIGHTS. they ruin everything.
I would laugh my ass off if Jose Benavidez Jr. beats Jermall lol. I mean it’s not out of the real of possibility Jermall lost hos balls a long time ago.
Good card. I will be interested in watching every single fight, and not just 1 or 2 worth watching like most PPV cards these days.