Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) will battle José Benavídez Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event of the Benevidez-Andrade PPV undercard on Saturday, November 25 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view will also see IBF 140-pound world champion Subriel Matías (19-1, 19 KOs) against unbeaten mandatory challenger Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs), plus WBA super featherweight champion Héctor Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) against top-rated mandatory challenger Lamont Roach (23-1-1, 9 KOs) in the telecast opener.

The event is headlined by undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez defending his WBC interim super middleweight title against unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade.