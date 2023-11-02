2016 Olympian welterweight Alberto Palmetta (19-2, 13 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Janelson Figueroa Bocachica (17-2-1, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Good tactical fight with Palmetta prevailing 97-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Former super bantamweight champion Angelo Leo (22-1, 10 KOs), now campaigning at featherweight after a 2.5 year layoff, hammered out a hard fought ninth round TKO over rugged Nicolas Polanco (20-5-1, 11 KOs). Polanco couldn’t continue due to a shoulder injury. Time was 1:59.