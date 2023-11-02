Francis Ngannou knows what he wants next … telling TMZ Sports the clear choice is a rematch with Tyson Fury!
We talked to 37-year-old Ngannou on Tuesday … just days after his incredibly impressive performance against 35-year-old Fury, and asked one of the most coveted athletes in all combat sports who and/or what he wants now that the world’s at his fingertips.
“The rematch is what I want next the most,” Ngannou told us. “As for right now I feel like there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first.”
Before Tyson and Francis ever threw a punch at each other, Fury already had his next fight booked vs. Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou thinks he and Fury should settle their business (the rematch) before the boxing champs scrap.
“My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I’ll fight Fury, then I’ll let them do whatever they do. I’ll go back, maybe do some MMA fight and come back with some people in boxing,” Francis said.
“I’m planning to fight potentially twice next year, [starting] maybe February or March.”
Of course, despite losing by a split decision on the judge’s scorecards, many fans believe Francis beat Tyson … so, we asked The Predator if he plans on appealing the decision.
“Who am I gonna appeal to? [The British Boxing Commission]? I have no chance. I think that’s just another way of humiliation.”
Note: The WBC has indicated that Ngannou will be added to the world ratings, so if Ngannou does get a rematch with Fury, the world title will be on the line. Both Fury and Usyk have rematch clauses, so this may take some time to sort out.
Usyk vs Fury should happen next. Ngannou should not be rude to Usyk. Fury vs Ngannou was a exhibition, by the way. Rematch of a exhibition can wait. Do an exhibition against someone else. Is Ngannou thinking he can get a rematch for the actual titles? That would be scandalous.
ETK19, I don’t recon Ngannou cares about the titles, just like he did not care about it in this fight, he just wanted to beat Fury and wants to do so in a rematch (and get paid well again of course). Exhibition? This fight looked nothing like an exhibition, it looked like a normal 10 round boxing match?
Ngannous first comment after fight was he felt it was close and seemed to agree at the time of the decision. Now he’s being media manipulated coz there’s money to be made, more than he can ever hope for in MMA or UFC
Fury has painted himself into a corner. He would not want a rematch with Ngannou (who can only improve in boxing skills after actually boxing and going 10 rounds) and now has no further excuses in avoiding Usyk. And taking on another Whyte or Chisora type opponent won’t cut it.
Francis’ dreams are coming true. He is now rated by the WBC and some feel as though he beat the HW champ of the world. At 37, he’s playing chess and not checkers. As his combat career winds down, smart move in trying to make as much noise in boxing (where the money is) as possible. I disagree with the immediate rematch. Perhaps he will have to wait until Fury vs Usyk 1 & 2 are out of the way. In the meantime, I’d love to see him take on Deontae Wilder in a battle of the strongest punch.