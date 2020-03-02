By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #1 super-middleweight Rohan Murdoch (24-1, 17 KOs) will clash with WBO #2 Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) over ten rounds with the WBO Intercontinental title up for grabs at the Manchester Arena, in Manchester, England on Saturday. Murdoch was inactive in 2019 with his most recent bout in 2018 when he outscored Rolando Wenceslao Mansila over ten rounds in December of that year. Murdoch is 28 years old and resides in Nerang, Queensland, Australia.

Parker is coming off a four round stoppage of Steven Crambert in May 2019. He is 24 years old and resides in Woodville, Derbyshire, England.