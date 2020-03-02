Heavyweights take center stage Saturday night on FOX. The all-heavyweight telecast coming from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, features unbeaten WBA #3, IBF #3, WBO #3, WBC #4 Adam Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) against WBA #7 Robert Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs). The bout will be a twelve round WBA heavyweight title eliminator.

The co-feature is unbeaten 6’6 Efe Ajagba (12-0, 10 KOs) in a ten round bout against 6’7 Razvan Cojanu (17-6-1, 9 KOs. The TV opener is unbeaten Frank Sanchez (14-0, 11 KOs) steps against Joey Dawejko (29-7-4, 11 KOs) in another ten-rounder.

Speaking of heavyweights, Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs), the cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, meets Pavel Sour (11-2, 6 KOs) on DAZN.