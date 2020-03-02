By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

John Fury, the outspoken father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says former champion Deontay Wilder should steer clear of his son. “I can’t blame him for that. It’s all about the money,” John Fury told IFL TV. “But I don’t know what he’s going to do with Tyson because Tyson is only getting better. Get your team around you and tell them to start using their brains. Forget Tyson, forget the Tyson Furys of the world. He’s too good for you. He’s proved that. You couldn’t beat him when he’d lost 10 stone. He got up from your best shots. That was enough to tell you that the rematch should never have been anyway.

The elder Fury advises Wilder to fight WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua instead. “Get after Joshua and you’ll probably get all the other belts back off him. There’s plenty of other people out there. Concentrate on them. If you mess with my son, there’s only one place you’re going. The hospital. For a long time, so forget that one.

“Deontay Wilder is an incredible fighter. He’s got the knockout power. Let me tell you, any lesser man than Tyson Fury is not beating Deontay Wilder. Tyson is #1. Wilder is definitely #2.”