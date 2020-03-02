By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
John Fury, the outspoken father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says former champion Deontay Wilder should steer clear of his son. “I can’t blame him for that. It’s all about the money,” John Fury told IFL TV. “But I don’t know what he’s going to do with Tyson because Tyson is only getting better. Get your team around you and tell them to start using their brains. Forget Tyson, forget the Tyson Furys of the world. He’s too good for you. He’s proved that. You couldn’t beat him when he’d lost 10 stone. He got up from your best shots. That was enough to tell you that the rematch should never have been anyway.
The elder Fury advises Wilder to fight WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua instead. “Get after Joshua and you’ll probably get all the other belts back off him. There’s plenty of other people out there. Concentrate on them. If you mess with my son, there’s only one place you’re going. The hospital. For a long time, so forget that one.
“Deontay Wilder is an incredible fighter. He’s got the knockout power. Let me tell you, any lesser man than Tyson Fury is not beating Deontay Wilder. Tyson is #1. Wilder is definitely #2.”
Tyson Fury could possibly retire as the only other Heavy without a defeat like The Rock!
Maybe, but I seriously doubt he gets anywhere near 49 wins, and even though he’s undefeated, he does have a draw which Marciano didn’t have. He’s putting together a nice resume though. Wins over future HOF’er Klitschko, and Wilder who was undefeated with 40+ wins…
Did John Fury jus tell Wilders team to start using their brains??? Lmao. As much as i agree with that, Fury’s father shld do the same. One minute he said go Tyson, be the champ. The next minute he is saying his son shld retire. Now, he wants his son to go after Joshua. Ummmm Bipolar much??? Pick a story my guy and stick to it lmao
STFU idiot. Mind your fucking business and let your son win that easy money again.