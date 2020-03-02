Heavyweight Robert Helenius is coming into the backyard of Adam Kownacki when they fight in a WBA Heavyweight title eliminator on Saturday from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Kownacki has fought ten of his last twelve fights in the building.

“I’m not worried at all about where the fight is taking place,” said Helenius. “I just have to stay true to my style and the rest will take care of itself. I can’t let the crowd force me to fight a style that is not mine. I’m going to use my skills to get this win.

“Adam is a heavy brawler and a good fighter, but his boxing skills aren’t that strong. That’s where I believe I have the advantage. I know that I can outbox him if that is the best strategy on fight night. The fans are going to see two different styles collide.”