By Rick Scharmberg and Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Photos: Courtney Gale Photography

Former world title challenger “Hammerin’” Hank Lundy (30-8-1, 14 KOs) took another step forward in his quest for another world title try with an eight round unanimous decision over tough Ezequiel “El Pacman” Fernandez (28-4-1, 3 KOs) at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware.

Lundy used a superior jab and swift combination punching to win by the scores of 79-73 (twice) and 78-74. Immediately afterwards, Lundy received a $500 cash bonus from promoter Diane Fischer of Dee Lee Promotions.

“I displayed my boxing skills in there,” stated Lundy after the fight. “I was in with a tough guy, 28-3. I fight no ducks. I want Tank [Davis], Devin Haney, and all the big guys at 135.”

Lundy entered the ring warmed up and ready to go, resplendent in his hometown Philadelphia 76ers trunks, along with a matching top honoring the late Kobe Bryant. In the opening round, he focused his formidable left jab to the body of his largely unknown opponent. Fernandez, of San Juan, Argentina, stood in front of Lundy behind a high guard. After studying Lundy in round one, Fernandez began firing his power shots in round two. He was winging his punches, but not wildly. Instead, he threw them as counters over the Lundy jab. Hank kept his composure, taking round two with his jab, occasionally putting a short right behind it.

Fernandez continued firing power shots, primarily with the left hook, in round three, while Lundy piled up points by mixing his jab to the head and body of Fernandez. Fernandez started throwing combinations in round four. He also began working Lundy’s body with left hooks, as Lundy’s pace slowed just a bit. Fernandez took round four.

Lundy came out focused in the fifth, and began using his own combinations, which included double jabs to the head and body, one-twos, and lead right hands followed with a left hook. Big round for Lundy.

After an unintentional head butt stopped action for a few seconds into the sixth round, Lundy turned southpaw, which he would do on and off throughout the final three rounds. Rounds six and seven were close, with Lundy having the edge. The final round was action packed with great two-way action. The bout ended with Fernandez landing a hard right-left, followed both fighters trading punches to the final bell.

“They say that Hank Lundy is an old man. I want the top fighters to come and test me,” stated Lundy in the ring after his victory. “I still have blazing hand speed, and I can pop too. Come see me if they want to play with The Hammer!” -Rick Scharmberg

Hernandez destroys Crain

In the co-feature, Nicholas “The Living Dream” Hernandez (11-4-2, 3 KOs) brutally stopped Michael “The Hammer” Crain (3-5-1, 1 KO) at 1:34 of the third round of the scheduled six round welterweight bout. Crain took the opening round of this battle of southpaws. He worked the body of Hernandez with lefts and rights. Midway through the round, however, Hernandez landed his signature punch, a hard left hook.

Crain focused on the body in round two, and was doing well for the first half of the round. It was a close round, but Hernandez started getting to Crain, and appeared to have him figured out.

Early in round three, Hernandez exploded a right hook on Crain’s jaw that sent him down hard. He climbed to his feet in slow motion with a bewildered look on his face. He was allowed to continue, and Hernandez hammered him across the ring, pinning Crain against the roped and landing several more power shots. The bout should have been stopped at this point, but Crain managed to escape and backpedaled across the ring with Hernandez in hot pursuit. Hernandez then landed a booming left hook that dropped Crain again. Referee Dave Braslow stopped the bout without a count.-Rick Scharmberg

Smith decisions Hackett

In a battled of grizzled veterans, Dhafir “No Fear” Smith (28-25-7, 4 KOs) took a unanimous decision over colorful Greg “Hotshot” Hackett (3-20-1) in a four round heavyweight bout. Smith has been in with some top fighters throughout his 18-year pro career, which includes a loss to Andre Ward, as well as a victory over Jeff Lacy. For his part, Hackett lost by decision to a young Jarret Hurd.

Round one was close, as the shorter danced around before firing surprise left hooks and overhand rights at Smith. Hackett landed a nice double left to the body, while Smith landed a sharp left hook during one of Hackett’s forays to the inside. Smith dominated round two with his educated jab, which he used to the head and body of Hackett.

Smith continued his dominance in round three, while Hackett showboated with campy Harlem Globetrotter-like moves. They did trade shots at the bell. Things got more serious in the fourth, with both fighters trading hooks after a three-punch combination from Smith. Dhafir took the round over with combination punching, while Hackett landed a nice overhand right midway through the round.

The final scores were 40-36 (twice) and 39-37 in favor of Smith.-Rick Scharmberg

Horne wins heavyweight debut

Maurice “War Time” Horne (6-0, 4 KOs) took a unanimous decision over Antwaun Taylor (5-14, 2 KOs) in a four round heavyweight bout. Horne, a southpaw, was used to having his way against smaller cruiserweights, but found that he had to come up with a different plan against the shifty Taylor. Horne came right out looking to land something big, as is his trademark, but was met with a counter right that sent him back on his heels. Whenever Horne got close, Taylor would tie him up. The opening round was close, with Taylor having the slight edge.

Round two was a better one for Horne. Taylor came out faster, but Horne caught him with a right hook, followed by a right to the body. Taylor was elusive, but didn’t offer much offense in this round. Horne landed a hard double right hook, and a flurry of punches near the end of the round. Round three was a close one, without much action. Horne’s corner implored him to start using his jab, but he was hesitant to do so.

Horne took round four after he found a home for his straight left hand. When Horne got close, Taylor would tie him up briefly, then throw punches before the referee could separate them. That was the extent of Taylor’s offense, and Horne took the round, and the fight with three identical 40-36 scores.-Rick Scharmberg

Baldwin and Rueda draw

Super middleweight Schmelle”Real Deal” Baldwin (3-1-2, 2 KOs) and Sarah Rueda (0-1-1) battled to a competitive four round majority draw.

Baldwin controlled the first two rounds with her heavy hands. She tired in the third as the busier Rueda pushed the attack. Baldwin’s slick defense made many of Rueda’s combinations miss or hit her on the arms. Rueda would not let down and continued to out punch Baldwin in the final round.

One judge saw it 39-37 for Baldwin, but was overruled as the other two officials, who both had it 38-38 for the majority draw. A rematch could be in order.-Kurt Wolfheimer

Bunch halts Jordan

Shinard “Showtime” Bunch (8-1, 7 KOs) needed only 85 seconds to stop veteran welterweight Ronnie “The Grey Wolf” Jordan (5-10-1).

Bunch forced Jordan on the retreat with his lightning quick strikes right from the opening bell. Jordan tried to jab his way out of trouble while on the retreat Bunch right hand landed right around Jordan eyes and he turned away, forcing referee Dave Braslow to stop the fight at 1:25 of the opening round.-Kurt Wolfheimer

Murray defeats Marcum

David “One-Two” Murray (10-2-1, 6 KOs) won a spirited six round unanimous decision victory over dangerous Austin “Speedy” Marcum (11-12-1, 5 KOs).

Marcum rocked Murray early in the opening round with a haymaker right hand. Murray regrouped and pushed the attack behind sharp jabs. Murray planted Austin in the corner with a five-punch combination in the closing seconds of the second round. Murray’s straight one-two combinations tired Marcum.

Murray seized the opening and sent him to the canvas with an overhand right late in the fourth round. Austin was able to get a right up and survived the round. Murray continued to press the attack in the fifth and sixth rounds, but Marcum landed just enough counters to keep him honest and make it the distance.

All three referees saw it the same way 59-54 in favor of David “One-Two” Murray for the unanimous decision victory.-Kurt Wolfheimer

Smalls stops Sistrunk

Tahmir ”The Sniper” Smalls (2-0, 2 KOs) scored a devastating 4th round knockout Kaywann “Too Sharp” Sistrunk (0-5-1). Smalls controlled the fight right from the opening bell behind sharp jabs and right hooks. Sistrunk was forced on the retreat throughout. The wilder Sistrunk was forced to trade in the fourth and final round. Smalls stood him up with a right and then immediately floored him with right on the button. Referee David Braslow waived the fight off without a count as Sistrunk laid on his back. The official time of the knockout was 1:38 of the fourth round.-Kurt Wolfheimer

