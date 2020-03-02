By Bob Caico

Derek Gionta of Pittsburgh has worked as a trainer, a boxing writer, a manager and is now organizing his first professional boxing card as a promoter. He will hold his first show this Saturday in Cheswick, PA.

In 2019 there were two shows in Pittsburgh and another five just outside of the city. Fellow promoter/manager Michael McSorley from Pittsburgh will have his own card two weeks later. Why would Gionta promote his own show with all that activity? He explained, “We have a lot of guys in the region that are looking to fight consistently and I felt adding a couple shows here would help.

“I would like to do this on a regular basis. We will see how this goes and what kind of venues we can get to host our events. This place has been good to work with and holds a nice crowd for a club show.”

The region is becoming a hot bed for local boxers as well for surrounding areas like Cleveland and Buffalo who bring their fighters to compete.

From a Golden Gloves tournament, a Donnybrook amateur tournament and two professional cards this month Pittsburgh boxing fans will not see a dearth of boxing. What is exciting and promising for its upward trajectory is the cooperation of the boxing people in the city.

“Our good friend Derek Gionta having one of my fighters (Dovhun) on his show and all the other events, feeds off of one another and speaks to how far Pittsburgh boxing has come,” stated Integrety Boxers Management chief Michael McSorley.

Richie Cantolina (6-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh is the main event Saturday taking on Dave Tomaso (1-3). This will be Cantolina’s first fight of 2020 after going 4-0 in 2019. Cantolina has been campaigning as a middleweight but will be dropping down in weight for this and future contests.

Ukraine native Oleg Dovhun (10-0, 3 KOs) is the co feature who had a lot of amateur experience before moving to Pittsburgh. He fights former world title challenger Jose Alfredo Rodriguez (32-10, 19 KOs) in a six round featherweight tilt.

Rising prospect and Gionta managed super featherweight Ryizeemmion Ford (3-0, 2 KOs) of Alliance, Ohio will be in with 15 fight veteran from Cincinnati Aaron Hollis (4-11, 2 KOs) as he looks to improve to 3-0 in Pittsburgh rings.

Super middlewight Eric Lomax (1-0) of Pittsburgh, Joel De La Paz (9-1, 5 KOs) from Atlantic City, heavyweight James Bryant (5-1) of Pittsburgh, super middle Eric Lomax (1-0) of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh’s Max Leasock (0-1) are each scheduled in separate four-round contests.

Promoter: Gionta Management

Venue: Pittsburgh Shrine Center, 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick PA.

Tickets: 412-759-0407