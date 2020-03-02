WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 2, 2020
Niyomtrong, Tanaka make weight

WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong (20-0, 7 KOs) and Norihito Tanaka (19-7, 10 KOs) both made weight for their clash on Tuesday at the Nakhon Sawan Municipality Ground in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand. Niyomtrong weighed 105, Tanaka scaled in at 104.8.

The referee for the bout will be Raul Caiz Jr. (USA), with Carlos Costa (New Zealander), Lei Tavita (New Zealand), and Robert Hoyle (USA). WBA Asia member Korean Won Kim will supervise the fight, which will be the 12th defense for the 105-pound champion who is nicknamed Knockout Freshmart.

