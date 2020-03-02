Lightweight “Ruthless” Romero Duno improved his record to (22-2, 17 KOs) after his first round demolition of journeyman Angelito Merin (10-13-3, 4 KOs) in the main event of “Redemption” at the Lagao Gymnasium, General Santos City, Philippines, on Saturday. It was Duno’s first fight since his disastrous KO loss to Ryan “Kingry” Garcia last November.

In another featured bout, former world title challenger Aston Palicte (26-4-1, 22 KOs) stopped journeyman Jonathan Francisco (10-15-1, 4 KOs) in the second stanza in their bantamweight clash. Also, unbeaten flyweight Jayson Mama (15-0, 8 KOs) made easy work of journeyman Reymark Taday (10-12-1, 5 KOs), disposing of him in the third round.