March 2, 2020
Boxing News

Duno returns with KO1

Lightweight “Ruthless” Romero Duno improved his record to (22-2, 17 KOs) after his first round demolition of journeyman Angelito Merin (10-13-3, 4 KOs) in the main event of “Redemption” at the Lagao Gymnasium, General Santos City, Philippines, on Saturday. It was Duno’s first fight since his disastrous KO loss to Ryan “Kingry” Garcia last November.

In another featured bout, former world title challenger Aston Palicte (26-4-1, 22 KOs) stopped journeyman Jonathan Francisco (10-15-1, 4 KOs) in the second stanza in their bantamweight clash. Also, unbeaten flyweight Jayson Mama (15-0, 8 KOs) made easy work of journeyman Reymark Taday (10-12-1, 5 KOs), disposing of him in the third round.

WBO #1 Murdoch returns Saturday
Quigg: I’m smart enough to deal with bigger guys

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>