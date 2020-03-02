Former WBA super bantamweight ruler Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) returns to Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday against Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US. Quigg made five defenses of the WBA crown before losing to Carl Frampton in a unification battle at the same venue in 2016. He has now set his sights set on a world championship at super featherweight after teaming up with trainer Joe Gallagher again.

“I respect any fighter that gets through the ropes. It only takes one punch to change a fight. He’s the slightly bigger man. I’m strong enough, I hit hard enough, I’m tough enough, and the main thing is I’m more than smart enough to deal with the bigger guys.

“I proved that day in day out at the Wildcard. People like Jono come through the Wildcard door every day and I’ve sparred and dealt with many people like him. I’m not taking it lightly, but I know what I need to do. I’ve put the right preparation in and I’m more than ready.

“The amount of nonsense he talks, because he talks that much, he starts to believe it. If he didn’t believe it he’d start going into himself, he’d start having the doubts. He hopes I’m scared. Unfortunately for him, I’m not scared of him.

“When I beat him, this will put me back where I want to be, at the forefront of getting a world title shot. The big thing I’m happy about is being back at home, showing the public I’m back. I’d love rematches with the two people that beat me, Frampton and Valdez, I’d love to get rematches with them. All of my focus at this moment is on Carroll. Once I’ve dealt with him, that’s when I’ll think about what’s next.”

Quigg vs. Carroll tops a big night of action in Manchester, the #1 and #2 WBO super middleweight contenders Zach Parker (18-0, 12 KOs) and Rohan Murdock (24-1, 7 KOs) collide, plus Anthony Fowler (11-1, 8 KOs) defends his WBA international super-welterweight title against Jack Flatley (16-1-1, 4 KOs), and heavyweight Hughie Fury (23-3, 13 KOs meets Pavel Sour (11-2, 6 KOs).