By Gabriel F. Cordero
“The WBC strongly disagrees with supporting a professional boxer competing in the Olympic Games,” says WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman after the Mexican Boxing Federation (FMB) and the National Boxing Commission (Conabox) invited world champions to compete in the boxing qualifying process for the next Olympic Games.
“It’s something unacceptable that should not be accepted by fans and boxing experts in the world. Olympic amateur boxing is completely different. They are two different sports and it is very dangerous. We cannot accept this. If any professional boxer, including champions or former champions, decide to participate in the next Olympics, they will have a sanction of at least two years in the WBC.”
Previously, the WBC had expressed its opposition to the process in Rio 2016 when some professional boxers including former world champions decided to try to participate but this time they have emphasized that for the Tokyo Olympics the professionals who participate will be banned from the WBC at least by two years.
Good for the WBC if they follow through! Pro boxers should not be allowed in The Olympics.
Exactly. That’s why there’s a distinction between the pros and the amateurs. Otherwise, why even bother to make that distinction?
Arturo: see my comment below. I understand where your argument is coming from but it doesn’t hold up in context with the bigger picture of global sports. There is no law that says that the Olympics are for amateurs. The main difference between amateurs and pros in today’s sports world is not necessarily their skill level, but their pay.
The biggest hang up of people who think like the WBC is that they think that amateurs have to participate in the Olympics. They don’t. Representatives of 40 different sports can be either pro or amateurs, in other words, they all allow pros. Boxing should be no exception.
Excellent argument here. And its true, they think nothing when Professional Basketball and Tennis players play in the Olympics. The Olympics is to decide the best athletes in the world. Not just who’s the best amateurs
The funny thing is, the pro boxers get destroyed by the amateurs. Some as young as 18 years old. Meanwhile, the boxing organizations never punish the Pros. It’s all talk.
Idiotic stand by the WBC. If professional athletes from all other sports (42 different summer and winter sports) are allowed to participate in the Olympics, who is the WBC to stop a professional boxer to fight there? (The only other sport that takes a similar stand is wrestling).
If the various and way too many sanctioning bodies would focus more on ridding boxing from corruption, they would have at least some legitimacy. Reality is that despite or because the sanctioning bodies, boxing is considered to be among the most corrupt sports on the planet. To meddle with global rules of pros being allowed to participate in the Olympics is inappropriate, unfair and plain wrong.
Where’s the danger? Boxing is boxing. The only significant difference between amateur and pro boxing is the ring size requirement. The rest is the same, no difference whatsoever.
The best argument they could possibly give is that it may be dangerous for amateurs to fight pros; however, the purpose of the Olympics is not to find the best amateur but the best athlete in his field of sport. If amateurs are not qualified to participate in the Olympics because there are better pros out there, they can still fight other amateurs. If this decision means that amateurs won’t be able to go to the Olympics anymore, then its nothing but the same situation as for literally all other sports. Aside of that, amateurs can still have their own world championships.
The real question is why does the WBC really want to control pro boxers? Its certainly not because they worry about any boxer getting beaten up. Its really a power game between the WBC and AIBA (Int’l Boxing Association).
I dont think any pros even qualified last olympics.. did they?
The Olympics should be the best in the world. The very best of the best, the height of human athletics on display.
There are Junior Olympics for those too young and Amateur championships all around the world that amateurs can compete in.
The Olympics is about putting the BEST on display PERIOD.