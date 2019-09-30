By Gabriel F. Cordero

“The WBC strongly disagrees with supporting a professional boxer competing in the Olympic Games,” says WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman after the Mexican Boxing Federation (FMB) and the National Boxing Commission (Conabox) invited world champions to compete in the boxing qualifying process for the next Olympic Games.

“It’s something unacceptable that should not be accepted by fans and boxing experts in the world. Olympic amateur boxing is completely different. They are two different sports and it is very dangerous. We cannot accept this. If any professional boxer, including champions or former champions, decide to participate in the next Olympics, they will have a sanction of at least two years in the WBC.”

Previously, the WBC had expressed its opposition to the process in Rio 2016 when some professional boxers including former world champions decided to try to participate but this time they have emphasized that for the Tokyo Olympics the professionals who participate will be banned from the WBC at least by two years.