September 30, 2019
Boxing News

Hank Lundy opponent named

Former lightweight contender “Hammerin” Hank Lundy (29-8-1, 14 KOs), recently signed by Dee Lee Promotions, willj take on Robert “Red Hot” Frankel (37-22-1, 8 KOs) in the eight round main event on Saturday at the Hockessin PAL in Hockessin, Delaware.

The co-main is a scheduled eight-round WBC USNBC silver super middleweight title bout between Chris “Sandman” Thomas (13-0-1, 8 KOs) and Roy King (11-4-1, 6 KOs). IBF #1 rated light heavyweight Fanlong “Coldblood” Meng (15-0, 9 KOs) will risk his mandatory challenger status against Gilberto Rubio (9-8, 6 KOs).

