Hall of Fame promoter Don King may soon be returning to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, formerly known as Zaire, for “Rumble in the Jungle 2.” King signed the Congo’s Ilunga Makabu (26-2, 24 KOs), who is the WBC’s #1 contender for the vacant cruiserweight championship. “I am thrilled at the opportunity to help Ilunga Makabu become a world champion,” said King. “He’s a very talented fighter, who is most deserving of a shot at the WBC belt and we will do everything to make his championship dream come true.



“I would love to bring Makabu’s title fight to his home country and promote five championship bouts, a boxing extravaganza featuring a WBA heavyweight championship bout and two cruiserweight championship bouts. Makabu fighting for the WBC world cruiserweight championship and a female championship bout, Nigeria’s own Helen Joseph, the Iron Lady and another championship bout to be named.”

WBA cruiserweight champion Beibut Shumenov would defend his title on the same show, with the WBA and WBC champions meeting each other for a unification down the road.

“I’d like to thank one of the most respected fight managers, Lee Holliday, for bringing Makabu and his manager, Tarik Saadi together with us. We look forward to working with Ferdinand Luyoyo, the President of the Boxing Federation of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.”

“We are very happy to sign with Don King and learn from the best,” said Saadi. “I am very happy to be in Miami to work together to put Africa and Congo boxing on the world map.”

Makabu has won seven consecutive fights, the last coming Aug. 24, when he earned a majority decision against Aleksei Papin to retain his WBC silver cruiserweight title. He’s scored 24 knockouts in his 26 victories against two losses. One of his two losses came in a WBC cruiserweight championship bout to Tony Bellew in Liverpool on May 29, 2016.