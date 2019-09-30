WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz went face to face on Saturday at a press conference to officially announce their pay-per-view rematch on November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Deontay Wilder: “That first fight was a test for me to show me where my skill level was in the heavyweight division. He was the bogeyman in the heavyweight division for a reason. To this day, they still don’t fight him for a reason.”

Luis Ortiz: “There was no reason for me not winning the first fight, it just is what it is. We knew that one of us was going to get knocked out. I have that same sentiment for the rematch. This fight is not going 12 rounds.”

Also squaring off were three-division champion and current WBA featherweight champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz and challenger Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores, who meet for the WBA super featherweight championship in the co-main event.



Leo Santa Cruz: “I work hard for every fight and it’s going to be the same for this fight. This opportunity came to fight for the 130-pound title and I’m excited to fight for it. I want to become a four-division world champion.”

Miguel Flores: “Being at 130 or 126 doesn’t make a difference to me when fighting Leo, it’s still the same guy. He started his career at 118 anyway and I’ve had it in my brain for so long about how I’m going to beat him.”