WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and Luis “King Kong” Ortiz went face to face on Saturday at a press conference to officially announce their pay-per-view rematch on November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Deontay Wilder: “That first fight was a test for me to show me where my skill level was in the heavyweight division. He was the bogeyman in the heavyweight division for a reason. To this day, they still don’t fight him for a reason.”
Luis Ortiz: “There was no reason for me not winning the first fight, it just is what it is. We knew that one of us was going to get knocked out. I have that same sentiment for the rematch. This fight is not going 12 rounds.”
Also squaring off were three-division champion and current WBA featherweight champion Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz and challenger Miguel “El Michoacan” Flores, who meet for the WBA super featherweight championship in the co-main event.
Leo Santa Cruz: “I work hard for every fight and it’s going to be the same for this fight. This opportunity came to fight for the 130-pound title and I’m excited to fight for it. I want to become a four-division world champion.”
Miguel Flores: “Being at 130 or 126 doesn’t make a difference to me when fighting Leo, it’s still the same guy. He started his career at 118 anyway and I’ve had it in my brain for so long about how I’m going to beat him.”
I like the Wilder-Ortiz rematch. Wilder says he will KO Ortiz in the first round this time. People say that Ortiz’ age is showing. People also say that Ortiz has never beaten a top 10 HW. But we do know that Ortiz looked good (until he got careless and got KO’d) against Wilder, and I think even his worst critics have to admit that Ortiz has power and can box.
That’s why I am looking forward to this fight. I would not be surprised if Ortiz would win the fight, even by KO. He clearly has the potential to do so, and he didn’t look particularly old in his last fights. Ortiz gave Wilder his toughest round as a pro (round 7) and I see no reason why he can’t do it again.
Wilder may be a massive favorite coming into the fight, but he can’t afford to get careless at any time. Ortiz has one-punch knock out power and I hope he will use it.
There’s no doubt, this fight will attract attention, despite the fact that – according to Fury – Ortiz is “147 years old”. Fury obviously hopes that Wilder will win – after all, a fight against Wilder pays incomparably more than a fight against Ortiz.
Not a great event, starting for its under card. I think Ortiz will show his age in this fight and is gonna be obliterated by Wilder in less than 5 rounds. Again, under card suck with Santa Cruz fighting for a bogus belt against an undeserved nobody. Note: This is what I read in Bad Left Hook abou Santa Cruz vs Flores….”This fight was pure garbage when it was first booked and it’s pure garbage now. Flores (24-2, 12 KO) is two fights removed from consecutive stoppage losses to Dat Nguyen and Chris Avalos, defeating journeymen Raul Chirino (who was in the middle of a four-fight losing streak) and Luis May (in the middle of a six-fight losing streak). For God knows what reason, this was enough for the WBA to rank him #2 at 130 pounds, just above Jayson Velez.
So now Santa Cruz gets to fight BoxRec’s 130th-ranked fighter for a title that shouldn’t exist and call himself a four-division champion after he inevitably wins in one-sided fashion. He and his team should be ashamed of themselves, as should anybody who treats this as a legitimate title fight. So should the WBA, obviously, but those cretins don’t know the meaning of the word “shame.”
I think practically every boxing fan would agree on your assessment of the Santa Cruz vs. Flores match up, as well as your critique of the WBA.
As far as Ortiz showing his age goes: at this point, he hasn’t shown much of his age, so I think its a very hypothetical argument that he will show it now. I don’t have enough insight into Ortiz’ preparations for this fight (except for his team’s usual propaganda), but I think Ortiz is taking this fight very seriously. This means that he should be prepared well.
Ortiz may look as dumb as Wilder, but even that may work to his adventure: all he seems to know to do is box, and that’s all he will be asked to do.
Even if Ortiz will not manage to expose Wilder’s flaws, someone else will do so sooner than later.