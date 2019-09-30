Tymex Boxing Promotion-Marcel Grabowski presents championship boxing. Local favorite and WBO world-ranked Robert Parzeczewski (23-1, 16 KOs) takes on dangerous Patrick Mendy (18-14-3, 1 KO) of the United Kingdom by way of Gambia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds and the Republic of Poland international title. The event will take place at the Hala Sportowa, in ul. Zuzlowa 4, Czestochowa, Poland and aired Poland PolSat Sport.

The record of Mendy is very deceiving. He has scored multiple upsets throughout his career. Ironically both fighters last victory came against former WBA world champion Dmitri Chudinov of Russia.

WBO female world champion super featherweight champion Ewa Brodnicka (17-0, 2 KOs) of Poland defends vs Edith Soledad Matthysse of Argentina(16-10-1, 1 KO). This will be the fourth defense for Brodnicka. Matthysse, who is the sister of former world champion Lucas is looking to win her third world title.

Rounding out the card:

Patrick Szymanski (19-2, 10 KOs) vs Denis Krieger (14-8-2, 9 KOs) 8 rds middleweights

Lukasz Wierzbicki (18-0, 7 KOs) vs Louis Greene (10-1, 5 KOs) 8 rds super welterweights

Marcin Siwy (19-0, 8 KOs) vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko(6-4-1, 3 KOs) 8 rds Heavyweights

Tomasz Gromadzki (10-2-1, 3 KOs) vs Sebastian Slusarczyk (5-0, 3 KOs) 6 rds super middles

Oskar Wierzejski (1-0, 0 KOs)vs Martin Gottschall (3-0, 1 KO)4 rds cruiserweights

Aleksander Jasiewicz (debut) vs Marteuz Orynek (debut) 4 rds Super welterweights