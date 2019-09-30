By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Unbeaten two-division world titlist, WBA light flyweight super champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (13-0, 9 KOs) will square off against #1 ranked compatriot Tetsuya Hisada (34-9-2, 20 KOs) tomorrow (Tuesday) in Osaka, Japan. We saw a weigh-in ceremony today at the Edion Arena Osaka, where Kyoguchi, 25, scaled in at the 108-pound class limit, while Hisada, a 34-year-old veteran campaigner, at 107.75, a quarter pound lighter than the limit.



Prior to the weigh-in, there was a press conference and they each eloquently showed great confidence to beat the opponent. Kyoguchi said, “Whatever strategy Hisada may prepare against me, I will beat him up without doubt.”

Hisada replied to his comment, “It’s me that will win this fight tomorrow. I’ll be the champion on his behalf by dethroning him without doubt.” We simply doubt which prediction will be right tomorrow.

Kyoguchi, a short but sturdy pressure fighter, won his second world belt by retiring Hekkie Budler after the tenth round in Macao on the New Year Eve of the previous year, it will be his second defense since. His upper body strength is beyond description. He is good at mixing it up in the close quarter as well as outfighting in the long range.

Hisada, a road warrior having fought in the paid ranks for sixteen years, has been unbeaten since 2015, and retained his Japanese 108-pound belt on five occasions to his credit—before renouncing his national title to prepare for a world title crack. Hisada is also a pressure fighter good at infighting at the short range. Should the champ respond to Hisada’s mix-up attack toe-to-toe, it will become a bullfight since each is a persistent body puncher and a solid left hooker—each with abundant stamina.

In the semi-windup, WBA top ranked featherweight contender Hiroshige Osawa will engage in a tune-up bout against Indonesian titlist Jason Butar Butar at a 128-pound catch weight bout over eight rounds. Osawa is gunning for a shot at China’s Xu Can next year.

This show will be presented by Harada Promotions.

