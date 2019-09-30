Heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz considering it

Mexico is making a big push to get top professional boxers on its national team for the 2020 Olympic Games. Miguel Torruco Garza, head of the Mexican National Boxing Commission, has announced: “On the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, I personally sent a letter to all current Mexican boxing champions inviting them to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers to represent us patriotically.”

WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr was quick to respond. “It would be a great honor to represent Mexico in the Olympic Games,” tweeted Ruiz. “I have to look at the possible contractual commitments, but we will do everything possible to contribute in any way and put the name of Mexico on high once more. Great initiative!”