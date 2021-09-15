The WBC unveiled the “Teotihuacano Belt” at the weekly “Coffee Tuesday.” The belt will be awarded to the winner of the fight between the WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and IBF champ Caleb Plant, who clash on November 6, in Las Vegas.

This is the latest in a series of special and unique belts WBC has had designed to reward. laud and applaud the fights that stand out in the history of boxing, particularly the great boxers who battle on the two most important dates for Mexican boxing, May 5 (Battle of Puebla) and September 15 (Independence Day).