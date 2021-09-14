Results from Hollywood, Florida Cruiserweight Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) scored a second round KO over Tommy “Kryptonite” Karpency (30-8-1, 19 KOS). A vicious liver shot put Karpency down for the count. Time was 2:03. Lopez-Kambosos Ticket Alert

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

