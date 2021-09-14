Triller Fight Club has officially announced that ‘The Takeover’ Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) will defend his undisputed lightweight world titles (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF) against mandatory challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 10 KOs) on Monday, October 4 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and live on Pay-Per-View (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT) with a freeview starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

Presented in association with DiBella Entertainment, advance tickets priced at $306, $206, $106, $81 and $56, will go on-sale tomorrow. The event will be broadcast live on a $49.99 pay-per-view.

Headlining the undercard, Daniel ‘El Gallo’ Gonzalez (20-2-1, 7 KOs) clashes with Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KOs), in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.

Undefeated junior middleweight prospects hit the ring in a scheduled eight-rounder as Jose ‘Cheito’ Roman (11-0, 5 KOs) faces Cesar ‘Rainman’ Francis (8-0, 6 KOs).

Fighting in the junior welterweight division, Will Madera (16-1-3, 9 KOs) battles Jamshidbek ‘The Champion’ Najmitdinov (17-1, 14 KOs).

Popular local favorites also featured separately on the undercard include prospects ‘Irish’ Joe Ward (4-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout in addition to Frederic Julian (12-0, 10 KOs), also in a scheduled six-round light heavyweight fight. Rounding out the card, newcomer Harley Mederos (1-0, 1 KO) will see action in a four-round lightweight clash. Further details on these three fights will be announced shortly.

Additional musical guests will also be announced for the full evening of entertainment.