Triller Fight Club has officially announced that ‘The Takeover’ Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) will defend his undisputed lightweight world titles (WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF) against mandatory challenger ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr., (19-0, 10 KOs) on Monday, October 4 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and live on Pay-Per-View (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT) with a freeview starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.
Presented in association with DiBella Entertainment, advance tickets priced at $306, $206, $106, $81 and $56, will go on-sale tomorrow. The event will be broadcast live on a $49.99 pay-per-view.
Headlining the undercard, Daniel ‘El Gallo’ Gonzalez (20-2-1, 7 KOs) clashes with Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KOs), in a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight bout.
Undefeated junior middleweight prospects hit the ring in a scheduled eight-rounder as Jose ‘Cheito’ Roman (11-0, 5 KOs) faces Cesar ‘Rainman’ Francis (8-0, 6 KOs).
Fighting in the junior welterweight division, Will Madera (16-1-3, 9 KOs) battles Jamshidbek ‘The Champion’ Najmitdinov (17-1, 14 KOs).
Popular local favorites also featured separately on the undercard include prospects ‘Irish’ Joe Ward (4-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round light heavyweight bout in addition to Frederic Julian (12-0, 10 KOs), also in a scheduled six-round light heavyweight fight. Rounding out the card, newcomer Harley Mederos (1-0, 1 KO) will see action in a four-round lightweight clash. Further details on these three fights will be announced shortly.
Additional musical guests will also be announced for the full evening of entertainment.
That’s like an average ShoBox card as the undercard.
Sounds like the next generation! Looks like Lopez is the big draw! Should be fun still
Triller promotions feel so cheap and nasty, like a 2 dollar ho. I prefer other promotions that dont leave you with herpes