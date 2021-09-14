September 14, 2021
Navarrete-Gonzalez clash Oct 15

Two-division kingpin Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (34-1, 29 KOs) will defend his WBO featherweight world title against mandatory challenger Joet Gonzalez (24-1, 14 KOs) on Friday, October 15 at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

In the 10-round co-feature, welterweight Giovani Santillan (27-0, 15 KOs makes his first hometown appearance in more than seven years against Angel “Relampago” Ruiz (17-1, 12 KOs).

The undercard will feature middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (4-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder, undefeated 2016 Mexican Olympian Lindolfo Delgado (13-0, 12 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight, and an eight-round junior lightweight battle between rising Puerto Rican prospect Henry “Moncho” Lebron (13-0, 9 KOs) and noted spoiler Manuel Rey Rojas (21-5, 6 KOs).

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $55 go on sale Wednesday. The card will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+.

  • Should be a really good fight and Gonzalez’ best chance to win a title because Navarrete will stand there and trade with him whenever he wants. But I think Navarrete wins a decision 8-4, 9-3ish

