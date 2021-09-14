Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will battle to crown an undisputed 168-pound world champion on Saturday, November 6 live on pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Tickets for the live event go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy, “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and Value. Presale is today so if you have a code you can get better seats.
This is an interesting matchup. Is Sweethands slicker than BJS? Is he a better boxer? I dont know if theres a huge difference between the two. Ultimately I see this fight going much the same way. Sweethands may jump out to an early lead but he doesn’t have the power to hold Canelo off and will be lucky if he heres the final bell.
This fight will
Be over as soon as Canelo wants it to end.
Is this fight also on Pay-Per-Screw (PPS) ??
Should be a pretty good fight against a non-European styled opponent. Plant has very good movement that gave Canelo issues in past fights (Trout, Lara, Mayweather, etc.) BJS had movement but zero confidence. Plant is mentally strong, solid middleweight and has a level head on his shoulders. Canelo still has a big advantage in big fight experience, strength, and raised clenbuterol limits.
Not that he needs any extra advantage, but dosen’t hurt that he is also the promoter thereby owning the judges.
Trout?? Canelo outclasses Trout! Canelo had no problem with Trout.