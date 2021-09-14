Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will battle to crown an undisputed 168-pound world champion on Saturday, November 6 live on pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT, and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy, “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and Value. Presale is today so if you have a code you can get better seats.