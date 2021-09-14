September 14, 2021
Boxing News

Crawford-Porter to clash Nov 20

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) will defend his title against mandatory challenger Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown on November 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Top Rank and PBC reached a deal shortly before a scheduled WBO purse bid.

Per the WBO…
“The purse bid for the bout between Welter Champion Terence Crawford and challenger Shawn Porter scheduled for today has been canceled following an agreement between the parties. Tom Brown, representing Porter, and Top Rank, Crawford’s promoter, informed the WBO of the agreement.”
    • Top Rank is above staging these gimmick fights. We’ll probably get a legit contender in the co-feature like Nico Ali Walsh.

  • excellent. lets see it
    seems like a promotional fiscal loser.
    these two want a lot of money
    hope it happens.. have had my doubts

  • Porter is an excellent fighter. Hes beaten some really good pros. His loses have all been close, so have a lot of his wins. I think he’ll push Bud harder than anyone and Bud will end up giving Porter the first convincing loss of his career. Bud UD 12.

  • Crawford is starting to slip.. he is way too inactive and his timing and balance looked awful vs. Brook.. his finish was wild and sloppy too.. Porter by upset SD

  • Will be entertaining for sure, too early to pick a winner. Both guys are dogs, so it will be physical and violent. Crawford finally in against one of the PBC Big Four: Porter, Thurman, Garcia, Spence. Chance to prove he’s the top dog, if he beats Showtime convincingly.

  • I THINK CRAWFORD WINS THIS ONE… PORTER HAS NEVER BEEN AN EASY FIGHT FOR ANYBODY BUT I THINK CRAWFORD HAS THE SKILLS TO BEAT HIM…

