WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) will defend his title against mandatory challenger Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown on November 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Top Rank and PBC reached a deal shortly before a scheduled WBO purse bid.
Per the WBO…
“The purse bid for the bout between Welter Champion Terence Crawford and challenger Shawn Porter scheduled for today has been canceled following an agreement between the parties. Tom Brown, representing Porter, and Top Rank, Crawford’s promoter, informed the WBO of the agreement.”
Oh no, not a real fight. I was hoping for a Triller announcement instead.
Top Rank is above staging these gimmick fights. We’ll probably get a legit contender in the co-feature like Nico Ali Walsh.
Crawford By KO
Finally, a “real” boxing match.
Still not paying to see it.
The best fight @47 RIGHT NOW!! Hopefully the cancellation bug won’t bite this one!!
excellent. lets see it
seems like a promotional fiscal loser.
these two want a lot of money
hope it happens.. have had my doubts
Finally someone with the stones to fight Crawford. Big win here will prove he’s number 1.
Porter is an excellent fighter. Hes beaten some really good pros. His loses have all been close, so have a lot of his wins. I think he’ll push Bud harder than anyone and Bud will end up giving Porter the first convincing loss of his career. Bud UD 12.
This will be a war from
Start to finish with Crawford getting the decision or late round stoppage.
Crawford is starting to slip.. he is way too inactive and his timing and balance looked awful vs. Brook.. his finish was wild and sloppy too.. Porter by upset SD
Crawford by KO
Will be entertaining for sure, too early to pick a winner. Both guys are dogs, so it will be physical and violent. Crawford finally in against one of the PBC Big Four: Porter, Thurman, Garcia, Spence. Chance to prove he’s the top dog, if he beats Showtime convincingly.
I THINK CRAWFORD WINS THIS ONE… PORTER HAS NEVER BEEN AN EASY FIGHT FOR ANYBODY BUT I THINK CRAWFORD HAS THE SKILLS TO BEAT HIM…
A win by Porter would be a win for boxing!