WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) will defend his title against mandatory challenger Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown on November 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Top Rank and PBC reached a deal shortly before a scheduled WBO purse bid.

Per the WBO…

“The purse bid for the bout between Welter Champion Terence Crawford and challenger Shawn Porter scheduled for today has been canceled following an agreement between the parties. Tom Brown, representing Porter, and Top Rank, Crawford’s promoter, informed the WBO of the agreement.”