By Hesiquio Balderas

Fightnews.com® had the chance to talk to renowned boxing manager and two-time BWAA manager of the year Frank Espinoza. He is expecting an all-out war when his fighter Joet Gonzalez challenges for the world featherweight title against WBO champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete.

“I’m not taking anything away from Navarrete,” said Espinoza. “He’s a good champion, he has an awkward style and that makes him dangerous. He can punch but so does Joet, who is a well-rounded fighter. He wants to make a statement in this fight and does not take Navarrete lightly.

“Joet and Navarrete will create a classic fight, a war inside that ring/ This potentially could be a Fight of the Year candidate, I’m pretty sure it will be a phone booth brawl, fans will be the winners.

“It will be a tremendous event, a fight to remember. I know Navarrete is putting in the work, but my guy Joet is working hard in the gym too. Both will create magic inside that ring.”

Espinoza added, “I’m also talking to Zanfer to put Joselito Velazquez on the Navarrete vs Joet card. Raúl Curiel will also fight at the end of the year.”