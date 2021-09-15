Super lightweight Omar “El Relámpago” Juárez (11-1, 5 KOs) will return to action against Mexico’s Jairo Lopez in FS1 PBC Fight Night action and on FOX Deportes this Sunday from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California.

The FS1 telecast on Sunday is headlined by undefeated super featherweight prospect Maliek Montgomery facing Aleem Jumakhonov in a 10-round bout.

Here is what Juarez had to say about training camp, bouncing back from his first pro loss and more.

On his recent training camp:

“For this camp I headed out to Las Vegas to get elite sparring with some of the best fighters in the sport. I felt I needed to make a change with my conditioning as well. I spent a lot of time running in high elevation up at Mt. Charleston. It was a great experience holding camp in Vegas and I know I’ll be better prepared going into this fight as opposed to my last one.”

On his matchup with Jairo López:

“López is a very durable opponent who has been in the ring with a lot of good fighters. I’m expecting the best version of himself, because everyone has been training hard during the pandemic. I’m going to set the pace and fight my fight.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I’m coming off my first defeat as a professional and I’m eager to get back in the win column. I had to do a lot of soul searching but I’m confident that I can rebound with a spectacular performance. A nice win against a tough guy like López will put me back on track to bigger fights”

On fighting on FS1:

“Fighting on FS1 is a true blessing and something I don’t take for granted. Not many fighters are able to showcase their talent on a major platform, so I’m grateful for my team and everyone who continues to believe in me. I’m ready to put on a great show for the fans.”